April 5: Renovations to Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue?

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about in The Temple News’ print edition. Now available Wednesdays at 8 a.m. ET featuring Olivia Hall and other editors from The Temple News.

With Muslim students currently adhering to Ramadan, other local universities have offered accommodations like to-go meals and providing prayer spaces. The Temple New’s Opinion Editor Molly Fiske argues that Temple should provide those same accommodations during Ramadan.

Sen. Bob Casey and Temple University announced a federal grant to provide renovations to Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. The $30 million grant will fund improvements to make the streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists. Temple News’ Staff Writer Oliver Sabo talks about what the grant will do to make nearby streets safer.