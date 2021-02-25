Armed men steal $9,000 from apartment

The robbery occurred early Thursday morning.

Two armed men broke into an apartment on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 17th Street on Feb. 25. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Two armed men stole $9,000 of cash from an apartment on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 17th Street at around 5:15 a.m. Thursday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News. 

The men, who both had handguns, entered the apartment through a backdoor that was left open and repeatedly asked the residents where the money was, Leone wrote. The residents are not affiliated with Temple University and were not injured during the incident.

After taking the money, the two men fled the property, along with two other men who were waiting behind the apartment for them, Leone added.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is investigating the incident, Leone wrote.

Amelia Winger

Amelia can be reached at amelia.winger@temple.edu. Follow her on Twitter at @ameliawinger.

