BASKETBALL PREVIEW 2020

Temple men’s basketball will play their first game on Nov. 28, while Temple women’s basketball first game has yet to be scheduled.

Temple University plans to play basketball this season despite not having an official schedule due to athletic protocol complications amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temple men’s basketball is currently scheduled to start its season against Virginia Tech University on Nov. 28, followed by a game against the University of Rhode Island on Nov. 29 in the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.



However, the Owls’ season could begin slightly earlier. They’re “expected” to play against New Jersey Institute of Technology before playing Virginia Tech, but the official date and time for the game has yet to be set, a team spokesperson confirmed in an email to The Temple News.



Temple women’s basketball doesn’t have an official start to their season announced yet. However, both the men’s and women’s teams are scheduled to begin American Athletic Conference play as early as Dec. 14, The Temple News reported.



Temple Athletics hasn’t made an announcement on whether fans will be able to attend men’s games at the Liacouras Center or women’s games at Pearson and McGonigle Hall. However, the City of Philadelphia allows for 10 percent capacity for indoor events that can hold more than 2,000 people, not exceeding 250 people, NBC Philadelphia reported.



Even if there are not any fans in the stands, the Owls will compete for a chance to enter the NCAA tournament.

A basketball net hangs above the court in the Liacouras Center, home of Temple University men’s basketball. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

A Temple men’s basketball player stands on the court in uniform before a game against Rider University at the Liacouras Center on Dec. 21, 2019. | J.P. OAKES / THE TEMPLE NEWS