Owls to open season in Air Force Reserve tournament

Temple University basketball will compete in a bracket against The University of Rhode Island, South Florida and Virginia Tech University.

23 October 2020 Featured, Men's Basketball
Junior forward Jake Forrester makes a basket during the Owls' game against Missouri at the Liacouras Center on Dec. 7, 2019. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple University basketball will participate in the 2020 Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut on Nov. 28., Temple Athletics announced via press release. 

This is Temple’s first scheduled game of the season and they hope to announce the rest of their non-conference schedule in the next few weeks, according to the release. 

The Owls will play in the Naismith bracket which includes The University of Rhode Island, South Florida and Virginia Tech University, according to the release. 

Temple can start their 20-game double round-robin conference schedule beginning as early as Dec. 14, The Temple News reported. 

