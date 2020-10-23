Owls to open season in Air Force Reserve tournament

Temple University basketball will compete in a bracket against The University of Rhode Island, South Florida and Virginia Tech University.

Temple University basketball will participate in the 2020 Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut on Nov. 28., Temple Athletics announced via press release.

This is Temple’s first scheduled game of the season and they hope to announce the rest of their non-conference schedule in the next few weeks, according to the release.

Temple can start their 20-game double round-robin conference schedule beginning as early as Dec. 14, The Temple News reported.

