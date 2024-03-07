Temple clinches regular season title with win against FAU

Guard Tarriyonna Gary’s 20 points led Temple Women’s Basketball to a dominant 74-53 win against FAU to close out the regular season.

As the final buzzer sounded in The Liacouras Center, the Temple Women’s Basketball team rushed the court in celebration. After a turbulent season, the team clinched a share of the American Athletic Conference regular season title for the first time since earning the Atlantic 10 crown in 2011-12.

Temple was projected to finish eighth in the conference standings by coaches in the AAC and stumbled to a 6-6 record in non-conference play.

The team quickly shrugged off the slow start, finishing the year by winning eight of its last nine games and earning a 12-5 record. Temple then beat Florida Atlantic on Wednesday night and tied for first place in the conference.

Temple (19-11, 13-5 American Athletic Conference) defeated FAU (11-18, 6-12 AAC) 74-53 Wednesday night at The Liacouras Center. Temple ended its regular season as the third seed and with a share of the AAC regular season title.

Temple head coach Diane Richardson was thrilled with the win, propping the AAC Regular Season trophy on the table of the Al Shrier Media Room with a grin on her face.

“We are champions,” Richardson said.

Temple was on a mission from the start, playing aggressive defense and forcing turnovers to create points. The team held FAU to 8-23 shooting in the first half and earned 10 steals and four blocks. Forward Rayne Tucker was a big factor for Temple on the defensive end, picking up three blocks and two steals in the first half.

“We’ve got to continue to play tough defense,” Richardson said. “That defense against some teams turns them over. We’ve got to continue to harp on defense and turn people over.”

Guard Tarriyonna Gary led the way for Temple on the offensive end. She had 11 points and three three-pointers in the opening period as Temple ended the first half with a 13-point lead.

Temple’s performance carried into the second half, as the offense continued to overpower FAU.They shot 47 percent from the field with an equal attack from the entire offense. Guard Demi Washington scored eight of her 12 points in the second half, while guard Tiarra East and Gary combined for 18 second-half points.

Gary finished with 20 points on the night, including a season-high six threes. East wasn’t far behind with 17 points, and Tucker also finished in double figures.

“Every time she shoots the ball, we think it’s going in,” Richardson said. “She spends lots of hours in the gym working on her shot. She’s been confident and knocking them down.”

Temple now has its sights set on one goal: the AAC Tournament, which begins on March 9 in Fort Worth, Texas. The team has a double-bye and will not play until the quarterfinals against either Tulane, Southern Methodist or Charlotte on March 11 at 9 p.m.