Temple Football announces 2024 schedule

The Owls are set to face four teams they’ve never faced in program history in 2024.

Temple Football announced its 12-game schedule for the 2024 season in a press release on Thursday.

The Owls’ non-conference slate is highlighted with the season opener, for which the Owls will travel to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Sooners on Aug. 31. Temple also has non-conference games against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 14, Utah State on Sept. 21 and UConn on Oct. 5.

Temple last played UConn in 2019, defeating them 49-17. This will be the Owls’ first-ever meeting between Utah State and Coastal Carolina, and the first game against Oklahoma since 1942.

Temple will have two conference matchups scattered in its non-conference schedule against military academies. The Owls will face Navy on Sept. 7 and AAC newcomer Army on Sept. 26. Temple’s matchup against Army is set to be the Owls’ lone primetime game of the season on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Owls will have their first of two byes following the four non-conference games and two matchups with the military academies. After the bye, Temple will have two games against Tulsa on Oct. 19 and East Carolina on Oct. 26, two teams the Owls have yet to beat under head coach Stan Drayton, before its second bye.

Temple closes out the season with four games, two on the road and two at home.

The Owls will face Tulane on Nov. 9 and UTSA on either Nov. 22 or Nov. 23 on the road after the bye. Both teams finished in the top three of the AAC standings last season. At home, the Owls face Florida Atlantic on Nov. 16 for the first time in program history, and close out their season against North Texas on Nov. 30, whom they lost 45-14 to last season in Denton, Texas.

The AAC Championship will be held on Dec. 6 at a location yet to be determined.