Former Temple running back fatally shot near campus

Former Temple University football running back Zaire Williams was killed in a Monday shooting in Northeast Philadelphia, according to CBS 3 Philadelphia.

A gun was found at the scene, on Montgomery Avenue near 18th Street, and a suspect has been identified by the police, CBS 3 reported.

Williams played 12 games in two seasons with the Owls. He played 11 games as a true freshman in 2013. He recorded three touchdowns and 533 yards and was an honorable mention to the College Football News All-Freshman Team. He was also named to the American Athletic Conference All-Academic team as a freshman.

A back injury sidelined Williams for the majority of his sophomore year in 2014. In one game, he had seven carries for 17 yards. He finished his Temple career with 550 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams transferred to the University of Maine and played 10 games for the Black Bears in 2016 after sitting out a year.

He then transferred again to Westminster College, a Division III institution in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

Former quarterback PJ Walker, who played at Temple from 2013-16, tweeted about Williams’ death on Monday morning. “Man…….. life is short [I] can’t believe this news,” Walker wrote.

Man…….. life is short i can’t believe this news.. RIP Zaire 🙏 #23 My brotha!! 4L ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m0uwltdoqt — PJ Walker (@pjwalker_5) March 2, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Tyler Matakevich retweeted Walker’s tweet. Matakevich played for the Owls from 2012-15.