Temple women’s basketball loses season finale

Despite leading by 11 at halftime, Temple lost 53-50 to Tulane for its fourth consecutive loss.

Temple University women’s basketball (15-14, 7-9 The American Athletic Conference) fell to Tulane (13-16, 8-8 The AAC) late Monday night. The Owls let an 11-point halftime lead slip away in the third quarter for their fourth consecutive loss.



Temple scored only four points in the third quarter, missing each of their first 10 field goal attempts. The Green Wave scored 10 points simultaneously to cut Temple’s lead to just one.



Tulane totaled 17 points in the third quarter and entered the final quarter holding a 41-39 lead. Tulane secured the win after a back-and-forth battle with a bucket by junior forward Krystal Freeman, who increased the Green Wave’s lead to 53-50 with 14.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.



Temple owned the first quarter, leading 18-7 at the end of the period. Tulane shot just 18.8 percent on field goal attempts in the period, while Temple knocked down 50 percent of its first quarter shots. Tulane eventually rebounded, scoring 17 points in the second quarter to match Temple’s scoring for the quarter.



The Owls have now lost four consecutive American Athletic Conference matchups and six consecutive conference road matches. Their last win on the road came against Houston on Jan. 8.



Temple now enters the American Athletic Conference tournament with a 15-14 record, after beginning the month of February with a record of 13-8. The Owls’ recent 2-6 slide has placed them in the 8th seed in the tournament, which sets them up with a matchup against 9th seed East Carolina on Friday at 2 p.m.



If the Owls defeat the Pirates, their next matchup will come against the 1st seed Connecticut the following day. The Owls fell to both teams this season, falling to ECU on Feb. 22 and Connecticut on Nov. 17, 2019.

