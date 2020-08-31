Athletics halts fall sports practice for two weeks

Temple moved all classes online beginning Monday, prompting athletics to stop practice for fall sports without an active season.

All fall Temple University sports, except football, will have their practices postponed two weeks. Football is continuing to practice because they are the only sport in an active season, Larry Dougherty, senior associate athletic director, wrote in an email to The Temple News.

This comes one day after Temple announced its decision to stop holding classes in-person for two weeks, after reporting 103 students testing positive for COVID-19, The Temple News reported.

The sports affected include men’s soccer, women’s soccer, volleyball and field hockey.

The American Athletic Conference announced on Aug. 25 soccer and volleyball’s season would be pushed to the Spring but could still practice, The Temple News reported.

The Big East Conference announced the cancellation of field hockey and all other fall sports on Aug. 13, The Temple News reported.

