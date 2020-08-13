Temple field hockey is canceled for the Fall 2020 season

The Big East cancelled fall sports due to the concerns of national COVID-19 case counts.

Temple University field hockey announced their season was canceled yesterday after the Big East Conference canceled all fall sports, according to a press release. This is the only fall Temple sport canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic as of August 13.

Temple men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, cross country and football are set to have a fall season in the AAC, The Temple News reported.

“This very difficult decision came after an exhaustive review by our Presidents and Athletics Directors and followed consideration of NCAA guidance, COVID-19 case counts and trend lines nationally and in BIG EAST communities, and the many unknowns surrounding testing availability, turnaround time and travel restrictions in our 11 locales,” wrote Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman in a press release.

The Owls finished with a 7-10 overall record and 2-5 record in The Big East conference games last season.

The Conference will consider holding sports contests in the Spring 2021 semester, according to the release.

In July, the Big East announced they would continue their season with only conference games, according to an earlier press release.

Temple field hockey never released a schedule for their Fall 2020 season, but there were seven possible conference opponents.

Big East student-athletes will be allowed to participate in some activities, like practices, strength and conditioning sessions and team meetings, according to the Aug. 12 release.