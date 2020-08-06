AAC plans for all fall sports to play regular seasons

The AAC will include a regular season for fall sports and allow non-conference games at team’s discretion.

The American Athletic Conference plans to hold a regular-season conference only schedule in football, cross country, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, the conference announced Wednesday.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is our top priority as we face the challenges of the current global pandemic,” wrote Mike Aresco, the conference’s commissioner, in the release. “With the guidance and advice of our Medical Advisory Group, which has done an outstanding job developing health and safety protocols, we have developed a collaborative and comprehensive plan that will allow us safely and reasonably to play our fall sports.”

Each team is allowed to arrange their own non-conference competitions. However, their scheduled start date will be different for each sport, according to the same release.

Temple University football’s competition is scheduled to begin Sept. 19, two weeks after their initial start date. Temple football was previously scheduled to play the University of Miami on Sept. 5 and the University of Idaho on Sept. 12.

Cross country will start their regular season on or after Sept 1. This will not affect their Championship still planned for Oct. 31, according to the release.

The men’s soccer season will begin on Sept. 5. They will play a ten match double round robin schedule of conference matches and are allowed to schedule non conference games on or after Sept. 1, according to the release.

Women’s soccer will follow the same guidelines as men’s soccer on scheduling non-conference opponents, except their season will begin on Sept. 6 and include an eight-match single-round-robin schedule of conference games, according to the release.

Women’s Volleyball will start on the weekend of Sept. 24-27. They will have a two-division format and each team will play the other team in their division twice, according to the release.

Temple’s cross country, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball have not released a schedule for the fall 2020 season.

The NCAA announced all conferences must make a decision on fall sports by Aug. 21.

