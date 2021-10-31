Owls shutout by Cougars

Temple University volleyball lost 3-0 to the University of Houston on Friday night

Temple University volleyball (5-17,1-10 The American Athletic Conference ) fell to the University of Houston (19-5, 9-3 The America) 3-0 on Friday night in Houston, Texas.

Although the Owls initially kept pace, the Cougars built a lead in the first set after graduate student outside hitter Miray Bolukbasi had a ball handling error, ultimately winning the set 25-13.

The Owls’ self-inflicted mistakes cost them the set, even though they had a couple of kills to help dig them out of their deficit.

In the second set, the Owls’ energy on defense picked up, shaving the Cougars’ 13-5 lead down to just a two-point deficit. However, Houston continued applying pressure, winning the set 25-20.

In the third set, the Cougars shut down Temple’s offensive system, beating the Owls 25- 17 with 14 kills and zero errors.

Bolukbasi, who served up 16 kills and 14 digs, played well in both the front and back row. She recorded a .171 hitting percentage.

After recovering from a stress fracture, redshirt-junior right side Peyton Boyd played on a three-time rotation, rather than the usual six-time rotation.

The Owls will take on Tulane University (13-10, 6-5 The American) on Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. in New Orleans, Louisiana.