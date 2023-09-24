Temple splits first double-header of the season with Florida Atlantic

Temple played efficiently in its win Saturday but could not contain the Florida Atlantic offense in its Sunday loss.

Temple (10-4, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) split its double-header against Florida Atlantic (9-7, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) this weekend at Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Florida. Temple won 3-1 Saturday and lost 3-1 Sunday.

This was Temple’s first set of back-to-back matchups against the same opponent, which will happen five other times this season.

KEY PLAYS

Saturday

Temple went on a 6-0 run in the first set to take a 14-9 lead. The run propelled the team to a 25-20 win in the first set.

FAU went on a 5-0 run and a 4-0 run in the second set. The former gave FAU a 6-1 lead, and the latter made the set a 23-20 FAU lead. Temple could not make up the difference and lost 23-25.

Temple scored the last three points of the third set due to two FAU errors and a kill by outside hitter Taylor Davenport, giving Temple a 25-17 win.

Temple had 17 kills in the fourth set, but FAU followed close behind with 16. Temple was down by three points until they had a 4-0 run, making the score 17-16. This pushed Temple to its fourth-set win, securing the 3-1 victory.

Sunday

Temple went on a 6-1 run to start the opening set. FAU immediately followed with a 5-0 run of its own and stole the momentum, taking the first set 25-21.

In the second set, FAU went on a 5-0 run, which included two aces and two attacks, to take a 22-20 lead. FAU won the second set 25-23 and took a commanding 2-0 lead.

Temple got its momentum back in the third set, going on a 6-0 run to jump to a 22-13 lead and earning 13 kills in the set. Davenport was vital to the run, as she got two aces, and outside hitter Jelena Prolic helped with a kill. Temple won the third set 25-19, cutting the game deficit to one.

FAU went on a 6-0 run at the beginning of the fourth set and finished the set with two kills and an ace. FAU bounced back from its loss yesterday to win the set 25-19 and the match 3-1.

THE NUMBERS

On Saturday, Temple hit .276 percent, finishing with 15 errors. FAU hit just .184 percent, with 25 errors. Temple’s efficiency propelled it to a victory in the first matchup.

On Sunday, Temple hit .176 percent. The team finished with 47 kills and 21 errors. Outside hitter Olivia Vance hit .367 percent and finished the match with 13 kills.

FAU hit .222 percent Sunday, finishing with 56 kills and 22 errors. Outside hitter Valeria Rosado led her team in kills, finishing with 16 kills and hitting .268 percent.

ON TAP

Temple will return to McGonigle Hall to face Tulane (4-10, 0-2 American Athletic Conference) Friday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.