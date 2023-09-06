September 6: Temple football is back

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

06 September 2023 , , and Podcast, The Playbook

Temple football wins in a big comeback in their first game of the season against Akron. Volleyball has a historic start to the season. Men’s and Women’s soccer struggle to gain momentum at the start of their season and Field hockeys fight for the NCAA tournament. All on this week’s episode of The Playbook with sports editor Declan Landis, assistant sports editor Johnny Zawislak, and sports social media manager Jaison Nieves.

Declan Landis

Declan can be reached at declan.landis@temple.edu. Follow Declan on Twitter @DeclanLandis.

Johnny Zawislak

Johnny can be reached at john.zawislak@temple.edu. Follow Johnny on Twitter @JZawisBTB.

Jaison Nieves

Jaison can be reached at jaison.nieves@temple.edu. Follow Jaison on Twitter @JaisonNieves1.

Pablo Rouco

