September 6: Temple football is back

Temple football wins in a big comeback in their first game of the season against Akron. Volleyball has a historic start to the season. Men’s and Women’s soccer struggle to gain momentum at the start of their season and Field hockeys fight for the NCAA tournament. All on this week’s episode of The Playbook with sports editor Declan Landis, assistant sports editor Johnny Zawislak, and sports social media manager Jaison Nieves.
Declan Landis
Declan can be reached at declan.landis@temple.edu. Follow Declan on Twitter @DeclanLandis.
Johnny Zawislak
Johnny can be reached at john.zawislak@temple.edu. Follow Johnny on Twitter @JZawisBTB.
Jaison Nieves
Jaison can be reached at jaison.nieves@temple.edu. Follow Jaison on Twitter @JaisonNieves1.
Be the first to comment