September 6: Temple football is back

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

Temple football wins in a big comeback in their first game of the season against Akron. Volleyball has a historic start to the season. Men’s and Women’s soccer struggle to gain momentum at the start of their season and Field hockeys fight for the NCAA tournament. All on this week’s episode of The Playbook with sports editor Declan Landis, assistant sports editor Johnny Zawislak, and sports social media manager Jaison Nieves.