Temple volleyball blanked by Tulsa in second conference game

Temple Volleyball suffered its fourth shutout loss of the season in a 3-0 loss against the University of Tulsa.

Temple University volleyball (6-7,0-2 American Athletic Conference) lost every set against the University of Tulsa (9-5, 2-0 American) during a 3-0 loss in their second conference game of the season at the Donald W. Reynolds Center on Sunday afternoon. The Owls were not able to find a rhythm against the Golden Hurricane, struggling to dig attacks all afternoon.

KEY PLAYS

For the first time this season, sophomore outside hitter Taylor Davenport did not start for the Owls and entered the game when the Owls went down 7-4 in the first set.

Tulsa middle blocker Arianna Mongare started an 8-2 run for the Golden Hurricanes, pulling ahead of the Owls to give them a first set win of 25-1.

The Owls failed to score for 11 straight plays during the second set and were within reach at the start of the run, but the Golden Hurricane scored 11 straight to win the set.

A service ace by senior outside hitter Kayley Cassaday put the Golden Hurricane up 19-10 in the third set, giving them the momentum to win the third and final set.

THE NUMBERS

Cassaday led Tulsa with 17 kills during the match and made only two errors.

Davenport led the Owls with 10 kills but committed eight errors during the game. She was held to a .048 hitting percentage.

No one on the Owls managed to hit above .075 percent for the match and only hit .019 percent as a whole compared to Tulsa who hit .243 percent as a team.

This is the first time the Owls have been shut out in back-to-back games this season and the fourth time the Owls have been shut out this year.

WORDS FROM COACH

“We really need to be consistent in our level of play and performance,” said head coach Linda Hampton-Keith. “We just couldn’t get anything going today. Defense, offense, anything.”

ON TAP

The Owls will continue to look for their first conference win of the season when they come back home to face Tulane University (5-8, 0-2 American) on Sept. 30 at McGonigle Hall.