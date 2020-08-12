AAC commissioner won’t decide fate of college football season yet

American Athletic Conference play is still scheduled to begin Sept. 19 despite other conferences canceling their seasons.

American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco believes it is too early to make a decision on what college football will look like this season, according to a report by CBS Sports.

“We’ve decided it would be premature to make any kind of decision at this point on such an important matter,” Aresco said in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel. “We’re continuing to gather information and there is more information coming out.”

Both the Big Ten and the Pac-12 conferences postponed their fall sports schedules yesterday through the end of 2020. This joined them with the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West conferences, who also postponed their fall sports schedules.

The American will try to play as close to a full season as possible, Aresco added in the same interview. This includes eight conference games and up to four non-conference games, which each team is responsible for scheduling.

Three of Temple’s non-conference games have been canceled. Two Owls games have been postponed: the Sept. 5 matchup against the University of Miami and the Sept. 19 game against Rutgers University, The Temple News reported.

Temple’s Oct. 10 game against the University of Massachusetts Amherst was canceled when UMass canceled their season yesterday.

The Owls’ only remaining non-conference game is scheduled for Sept. 12 against Idaho University.

Conference play will begin on Sept. 19. Temple’s first scheduled conference game is not until Sept. 26 against Navy.

