Temple football schedule will start Sept. 19, include “up to” 12 games

The American will allow teams to choose up to four non-conference opponents for the 2020 season.

Updated on Aug. 5 at 3:39 p.m.



The fall American Athletic Conference football schedule will include eight conference games and “up to” four non-conference games, The American announced.



Teams have the choice to schedule four non-conference games, but the season will start on Sept. 19, two weeks after the initial start date. Temple was scheduled to play the University of Miami on Sept. 5 and the University of Idaho on Sept.12.



Miami’s conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference, announced their football season would start on Sept. 7, putting the game against the Owls in doubt.



There have been no discussions between Miami and Temple about keeping the game as of July 29, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.



The Owls’ game against Rutgers University on Sept. 19 was canceled when the Big Ten Conference announced it would only allow teams to play conference opponents.



This story is still developing. Check back for updates.

