The American postpones soccer and volleyball seasons to spring

The American Athletic Conference will postpone all competition and conference championships for men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball until the Spring 2021 season, the conference announced today.

“We remain committed to providing our student-athletes a quality experience and competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics,” wrote American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco. “We were prepared to conduct competition in the fall in men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, but moving to the spring was in the best interest of our student-athletes as it will align our schedules to allow our teams to compete for national championships.”

The American originally announced all fall sports would play in the fall on Aug. 6, The Temple News reported.

Temple men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball join Temple field hockey as sports to be postponed to the spring.

Football and cross country are the only two fall sports still scheduled to play this upcoming season. However, a decision regarding cross country competition will be coming pending on NCAA clarification, according to the release.

The AAC will announce the spring regular season and championship formats, as well as schedules after the NCAA Division I Council, clarifies the revised playing and practice season and championship formats, according to the release.

