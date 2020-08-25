Letter from the Editor: In print or online, we’ll be here

Dear readers,

It is unquestionable this semester is looking, feeling and operating vividly different than any before.

When I began as editor-in-chief in May, it was apparent this year would be turbulent for the Temple community as our university grips with the COVID-19 pandemic. While our lives within the university changed overnight last spring, as well as during the summer, so did The Temple News, as the university’s independent, student-run newspaper.

Last semester, when the COVID-19 outbreak began, we had to stop printing our paper as the university and our newsroom closed. This semester, starting today, we are returning to print every other Tuesday in a newly designed and expanded paper.

It is our intention for The Temple News to continue to print when our community, including students, faculty and staff at Temple, are on campus. Should we have to stop printing again, we will continue to cover developing news on our website, in addition to bringing you updates on our social media and in our newsletter.

Our newsroom operations mirror the varied scenarios students, faculty, staff and community residents are experiencing this year as our editors write and report from campus, across Philadelphia and Pennsylvania and even out of state. As the pandemic continues, we want to know what we’re missing in our coverage and what you want to see in The Temple News. Reach out to any of our editors, myself included, and tell us how the semester is going for you.

While the uniqueness of this semester is inarguable, so is the need for student and local journalism during this time. The situation we’re dealing with is changing daily, and The Temple News will be here to cover it. Whether we’re in a newsstand or on your Instagram feed, we thank you for your readership.



Sincerely,

Madison Karas

