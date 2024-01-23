Clifton McDowell verbally commits to Temple

The former Montana quarterback helped lead the program to the FCS Championship game against South Dakota State in 2023.

Former Montana quarterback Clifton McDowell announced his verbal commitment to Temple in a social media post Monday afternoon.

McDowell threw for 2,065 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2023. He is an athletic passer who can also run when needed, rushing for 753 yards, which tied him for 47th among FCS teams and nine touchdowns.

McDowell also helped carry the Grizzlies to the FCS Championship game against South Dakota State this past season. He completed 22 of his 39 pass attempts for 165 yards and one interception, as Montana lost 23-3 in the title game.

Coming out of high school, the three-star recruit was rated the 34th best dual-threat quarterback of the 2019 recruiting class.



The Montana transfer enters a program searching for its next starter, as former quarterback E.J. Warner transferred to Rice on Dec. 20. McDowell has one year of eligibility remaining and adds athleticism to the group that already consists of Forrest Brock, Tyler Douglas and former Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon.