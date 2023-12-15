Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon transfers to Temple

The former three-star recruit will have two years of eligibility left and likely compete for the starting quarterback job.

Former Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon will transfer to Temple, David Malandra Jr. of NittanyCentral first reported Friday morning. Simon announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 29.

Simon, a former three-star recruit out of Manheim Central High School in Manheim, Pennsylvania, played three seasons for the Scarlet Knights. He appeared in 16 games, throwing for 952 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions while at Rutgers.

Simon comes to Temple with two years of eligibility remaining. He will have the chance to compete for the starting job after Temple quarterback E.J. Warner entered the transfer portal on Nov. 28.

Prior to Rutgers, Simon was ranked as the 12th-best quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class, holding offers from Colorado, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Syracuse and West Virginia.

Simon will join a Temple quarterback room that already consists of junior college transfer Forrest Brock, freshman Tyler Douglas and preferred walk-on Patrick Keller.