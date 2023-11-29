E.J. Warner enters transfer portal

The sophomore quarterback became one of the best in program history and transfers with two years of eligibility remaining.

Temple Football quarterback E.J. Warner has entered the transfer portal and will be departing from the program, he announced in a statement via his social media Tuesday evening.

“I’m forever grateful to Temple University, Coach Drayton and Coach Langsdorf for the opportunity they gave me to pursue my dream of playing college football,” Warner wrote. “Knowing the belief they had in me and wanting to help them bring back the winning ways of Temple Football is what makes this so tough.”

In his short time on campus, Warner became one of the best quarterbacks in the program’s history. He ranks fourth in Temple history in total passing yards, completions and touchdowns despite playing just 21 games in Cherry and White.

After his final game, Warner did not address his status on the roster. | ROBERT JOSEPH CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The former Owls’ quarterback is coming off a historic run this season in his first full year as QB1. In 2023, Warner finished the year with 3,076 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 12 turnovers. He broke program records for the most 400-yard games and most games with five or more touchdowns.

“I’ve valued my two seasons as a Temple Owl, but now feel it is my time to pursue a new challenge and explore those new possibilities,” Warner wrote. “I’m entering the portal with two years of eligibility remaining and look forward to where this incredible journey takes me next.”



The Owls finished 6-18 in Warner’s time on the team. With backup quarterback Quincy Patterson graduating, Temple now has many questions to answer during the offseason.