March 15: McKie out, players enter transfer portal

Aaron McKie has stepped down as the coach of Temple Men’s Basketball, prompting Khalif Battle, Hysier Miller and Jamille Reynolds to enter the transfer portal. Also, Diane Richardson spoke to reporters to recap the women’s basketball season and preview the Owls’ offseason. Tune in for everything basketball and updates on Temple football, including a potential coaching hire. Assistant Sports Editor Javon Edmonds sat down with beat reporter Declan Landis to discuss it all this week.
Javon Edmonds
