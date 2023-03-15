March 15: McKie out, players enter transfer portal

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join Nick Gangewere Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST as he breaks down the past week in sports with expert analysis from reporters at The Temple News and some of your favorite Temple athletes.

Aaron McKie has stepped down as the coach of Temple Men’s Basketball, prompting Khalif Battle, Hysier Miller and Jamille Reynolds to enter the transfer portal. Also, Diane Richardson spoke to reporters to recap the women’s basketball season and preview the Owls’ offseason. Tune in for everything basketball and updates on Temple football, including a potential coaching hire. Assistant Sports Editor Javon Edmonds sat down with beat reporter Declan Landis to discuss it all this week.