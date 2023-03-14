Khalif Battle enters transfer portal

Guard Khalif Battle, who led the team with 17.9 points per game this season, has entered the transfer portal after leaving the team on Feb. 17.

Redshirt sophomore guard Khalif Battle has entered the transfer portal, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reports.

After leading the team with 17.9 points per game during Temple’s first 27 games, Battle was benched at halftime during the Owls’ Feb.16 loss to Wichita State. He left the team for personal reasons following the game and did not return for the remainder of the season.

Battle, a Hillside, New Jersey, native, originally committed to Butler University after being a highly-rated recruit out of Trenton Catholic High School. In his freshman season at Butler, Battle appeared in 24 games and averaged just three points per game.

At Temple, Battle started in 19 games across three seasons. During the 2021-22 season, Battle led the American Athletic Conference in scoring with 21.4 points per game before suffering a season-ending foot injury on Dec. 1, 2021. Prior to the 2022-23 season, Battle was named to the AAC All-Conference preseason second-team.

Battle, who will graduate from Temple in May, will immediately be eligible to play for a new school as a graduate transfer and will have two years of eligibility remaining.