Battle out for the season due to injury

Temple University men’s basketball sophomore guard Khalif Battle is out for the remainder of the season with a fractured metatarsal.

Temple University sophomore guard Khalif Battle is out for the rest of the 2021 season after fracturing his fifth metatarsal in his left foot, according to a Temple Athletics’ press release.

Battle’s injury occurred against La Salle University on Dec. 1, and he will undergo surgery next week, according to the release.

“I feel really bad for [Battle] as he worked so hard in the offseason and was playing like one of the top guards in the country,” wrote head coach Aaron McKie in the release. “He is a fighter and will be back to full strength next season.”

The six-foot-five guard led the team in points per game with 21.4 and in 3-pointers with 21 — 15 more than the rest of the team. He also leads the American Athletic Conference in scoring.