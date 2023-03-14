Temple hires new vice provost for enrollment management

Jose Aviles will report to the provost and will oversee admissions, student financial services, the registrar’s office and veteran student services.

After conducting a national search, Temple University has appointed Jose Aviles to serve as vice provost for enrollment management, wrote Provost Gregory Mandel in a message to the Temple community Monday.

Aviles will start May 1 and report to the provost to oversee admissions, student financial services, the registrar’s office and veteran student services, according to the university. He will replace Shawn Abbott, who previously held the position and left Temple to serve in a similar role at Tulane University.

“My thanks go to the search committee for their time and dedication to this important work, which led to the appointment of such a transformational leader,” Mandel wrote. “I am confident that Jose will have a significant positive impact on our university. Please join me in welcoming Jose to the Temple community.”

Aviles most recently served as the vice president for enrollment management at Louisiana State University, Mandel wrote. He also held enrollment management positions at the University of Buffalo, State University of New York, the University of Delaware and Millersville University.

Aviles will be assuming his role at a time when Temple is projected to experience continued declines in enrollment. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, Temple planned for an enrollment reduction of 1,500 students in its proposed budget.

“Jose has a passion for meeting students where they are and advancing access for all learners,” Mandel wrote. “His inspiration to work with students comes from his own experience as a first-generation college student who grew up in New Jersey. He is eager to make a difference here at Temple University, and to the Philadelphia region that he calls home.”