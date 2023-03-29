Temple Men’s Basketball hires Adam Fisher as new head coach

The move comes after the Owls parted ways with former head coach Aaron McKie on March 13.

Temple Men’s Basketball has hired former Penn State associate head coach Adam Fisher to become the program’s next head coach, Owlscoop.com reported.

“We set out to find a candidate who is a good person with clear values and integrity,” said Temple vice president and athletic director Arthur Johnson. “I am confident we have found the right person to lead Temple Men’s Basketball.”

The news comes just more than two weeks after the Owls parted ways with former head coach Aaron McKie on March 13. Temple finished with an overall record of 16-16 on the season and were eliminated in a blowout loss to Cincinnati in the second round of the AAC Tournament.

McKie remains with Temple Athletics as a special advisor.

Fisher is known for his recruiting skills as Penn State had their highest-ranked recruiting class ever in 2021 and currently rank within the top-30 classes in 2022. During his time with Miami, where he served as assistant coach, he recruited current NBA players Lonnie Walker IV and Bruce Brown Jr. to the program.

Fisher also helped lead Penn State to their first NCAA Tournament victory this season since 2001. The Nittany Lions previously fell to Temple in the first round of the 2011 tournament.

With Miami, Fisher helped the Hurricanes reach four straight postseason appearances from the 2014-15 season through 2017-18.

“I am truly honored an humbled by the amazing opportunity to become a part of the Temple family,” Fisher said. “I could not be more excited to lead one of the nation’s most legendary programs in Temple Men’s Basketball.”

Six Temple players have entered the transfer portal since McKie’s departure, several of which have included returning to Temple as an option.

Fisher’s arrival marks Johnson’s fifth head coaching hire during his year and a half-long tenure at Temple.