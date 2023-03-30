Part of Montgomery Avenue to be renamed after Sgt. Fitzgerald

City Council passed the resolution “to honor the life and sacrifice” of the fallen officer.

Philadelphia City Council voted on Thursday to rename the 1700 block of West Montgomery Avenue to honor Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald of the Temple University Police Department, who was fatally shot on Feb. 18 near Temple’s campus.

Councilmembers passed a resolution to name the block “Christopher Fitzgerald Way.” The measure was introduced by Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. on behalf of City Council President Darrell L. Clarke, who represents the 5th District which includes parts of Main Campus.

“Sgt. Fitzgerald will be remembered lovingly by his wife Marissa, four children and a close-knit extended family and for his commitment to his work and community by the Temple University Police Department and the greater Temple community,” Jones wrote in the resolution.

Fitzgerald, 31, was shot while attempting to apprehend a suspect in a robbery of a convenience store. He was the first TUPD officer to be killed in the line of duty.

A temporary memorial to Fitzgerald was previously on display at the corner of 17th and Bouvier Streets, near where he was killed.

In a Feb. 23 message, outgoing President Jason Wingard announced that the university had raised more than $450,000 to support Fitzgerald’s family through the Temple University Fallen Heroes Fund. Wingard also said that Temple would cover funeral costs and offer tuition remission for Fitzgerald’s children should they attend the university.