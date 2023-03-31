Empower Owls win 2023 TSG election

After two days of voting, Empower Owls has been elected to Temple Student Government’s executive leadership for the 2023-24 academic year, TSG announced today.

A total of 1,773 votes were cast from March 28 to 29 with Empower Owls receiving approximately 69 percent of students’ votes, said Elections Commissioner Susan Daniel. This year’s voter turnout was significantly higher than previous years which saw a turnout of 280 votes in the 2020 election, 139 votes in the 2021 election and 183 votes in the 2022 election.

Rohan Khadka, a sophomore secondary education-social studies major, will become student body president while Lauren Jacob, a sophomore public health major, will be vice president.

“We want to thank all of our supporters for helping us reach this milestone,” Empower Owls wrote in a statement to The Temple News. “This win isn’t for us, this win is for the entire temple community. We will create a campus that reflects our needs, experiences, and identities together, nothing is impossible, because perseverance conquers.”

Innovate TU’s candidates, Eryal Szyszko and Ray Epstein, are hopeful about TSG’s future with Empower Owls’ leadership.

“This is more than winning the race, rather it is a continued fight to amplify the voices of the student body and have their needs met; it is work that our team has been and will continue to do,” Innovate TU wrote in a statement to The Temple News. “We are eager to see the incoming student government administration execute their proposed policies and deliver much-needed results for the Temple community.”The vote concludes three weeks of campaigning for the two groups, which included a debate moderated by The Temple News where the candidates discussed their platforms. TSG’s inauguration will take place on May 1.