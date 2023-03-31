March 29: Temple without president and men’s basketball coach

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join Nick Gangewere Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST as he breaks down the past week in sports with expert analysis from reporters at The Temple News and some of your favorite Temple athletes.

16 days after Aaron McKie’s resignation, Temple Men’s Basketball is still without a head coach. Also, its players in the transfer portal are gaining interest around the country and taking official visits. Tune in for updates on the program and insight on the tennis and lacrosse teams. Assistant Sports Editor Javon Edmonds sat down with Philadelphia Inquirer beat reporter Cayden Steele to discuss it all this week.