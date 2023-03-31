March 29: Temple without president and men’s basketball coach

16 days after Aaron McKie’s resignation, Temple Men’s Basketball is still without a head coach. Also, its players in the transfer portal are gaining interest around the country and taking official visits. Tune in for updates on the program and insight on the tennis and lacrosse teams. Assistant Sports Editor Javon Edmonds sat down with Philadelphia Inquirer beat reporter Cayden Steele to discuss it all this week.
Javon Edmonds
Javon can be reached at javon.edmonds@temple.edu. Follow Javon on Twitter @javonedmonds45.
