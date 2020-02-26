Temple lacrosse’s scoring attack takes down La Salle

Meghan Hoffman, Belle Mastropietro and Gabrielle Kirsch combined for 12 goals in a 16-9 win for the Owls.

Sophomore midfielder Gabrielle Kirsch’s three goals, freshman midfielder Belle Mastropietro’s four goals and senior attacker Meghan Hoffman’s five goals helped Temple University lacrosse beat La Salle (1-3) 16-9 at Howarth Field Tuesday afternoon.

Temple (3-3) was only winning 6-5 at halftime. Then, in the second half, Temple outscored La Salle 10-4.

Coach Bonnie Rosen’s halftime speech motivated the Owls and they came out of the locker room inspired to win, Kirsch said.

“I think we definitely knew we could be playing at a higher level than what we were showing,” Kirsch said. “I think the second half pep talk in the locker room definitely made us kick it into gear.”

The ability to create turnovers in transition helped the Owls offense find its success in the second half, Rosen said.

“All day long we had some great caused turnovers in transition,” Rosen said. “That always gives the offense a couple extra possessions. That’s what got us a little spacing and allowed us to see the cage a little better to finish.”

La Salle’s offense was held in check. Junior midfielder Bridget Ruskey scored four goals and junior midfielder Emily Johnston scored two goals for the Explorers. The rest of the Explorers only contributed three goals.

Senior defender Michelle Koscinski led the Owls’ defense by creating turnovers, which helped the offense move the ball in transition. Koscinski also contributed a goal in the first half.

“[Koscinski] had an outstanding game, she was definitely one of the people that anchored our play from start to finish,” Rosen said. “She was causing turnovers and transitioning the ball for us. She was just being a leader all over the field and it was great to see her able to put one in on the other end.”

With her foul goals, Mastropietro is becoming more comfortable in the Owls’ offense, she said.

“I think all the seniors and upperclassmen have been really supportive and have shown their confidence in me,” Mastropietro said. “Over the last couple of games, I have been able to play my part and do what I need to do to score.”

Next, the Owls will play Columbia University (0-3) at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium in New York City. This will be Temple lacrosse’s first away game of the season.

