Temple lacrosse falls to defending NCAA Champions

The Owls scored seven second-half goals, but could not overcome their halftime deficit in a 16-10 loss to nationally ranked James Madison University on Saturday in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Temple University lacrosse outscored the reigning NCAA Division I national champion James Madison University in the second half, but the Owls’ first-half deficit was too much to overcome.



Temple (3-6) scored seven second-half goals, but fell, 16-10, to James Madison (7-1) on Saturday in Harrisonburg, Virginia.



The Owls limited the Dukes to just six goals in the second half, but James Madison, which is ranked No. 7 in the Inside Lacrosse Poll, recorded 10 first-half goals and held a seven-goal halftime lead.



After a Temple three-goal run midway through the first half cut the Owls’ deficit to one point, James Madison answered with a seven-goal run to extend its lead to 11-3.



Three Temple midfielders — sophomore Gabby Acker, sophomore Bridget Whitaker, and junior Meghan Hoffman — scored two goals each.



James Madison led by eight goals before Acker netted her first career goal in the second half.



Sophomore midfielder Jen Rodzewich scored in the second half, while assisting Acker on both her goals. Rodzewich and Acker led the Owls with three points each.



Junior midfielder Maddie Gebert, who leads Temple with 18 points this season, did not record a point for the second straight game.



Junior goalkeeper Maryn Lowell started in goal and made six saves in 49 minutes. Sophomore goalkeeper, Olivia Martin, who started the previous three games, entered Saturday’s contest for the final 11 minutes.



Temple will have a full week off before its next game, a home matchup against Jacksonville University on March 23 at Howarth Field.