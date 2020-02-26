Temple golf finishes 16th at Wexford Plantation

Temple University golf finished 16th overall at the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate in Hilton Head, South Carolina with a team score of 926. Augusta University claimed the top honors, posting a team score of 878 during the two-day event on Monday and Tuesday.

“It was a disappointing week,” coach Brian Quinn said.

Temple was last in the rankings at the conclusion of the first round Monday morning. The Owls bounced back in the second round that afternoon and carried it into Tuesday morning’s third round of play.

Junior Dawson Anders started out rough, scoring a seven-over 79 in the first round. Anders found his game in the second and third rounds, securing eight birdies total over the last two rounds to finish with a two-over 74 and one-over 73, respectively. Anders ultimately finished tied for 32nd.

Freshman Graham Chase had a good start to the tournament, securing a one-over 73 in the first round followed by a two-over 74 in the second. He triple-bogeyed on the 16th hole in the third round and lost control from there, shooting a seven-over 79. Chase finished tied for 32nd with Anders.

Sophomore Conor McGrath scored a four-over 76 in the first round, followed by a two-over 74 and a nine-over 81 in the second and third rounds, respectively. McGrath finished the outing tied for 57th.

Seniors Liam McGrath and Aaron Tobin finished tied for 82nd. Their average score over the three rounds was 82.

The team made a lot of mistakes so they not only have to make better decisions on the course but also get tough mentally, Quinn said.

“Hopefully the team will reflect on this week and realize they have to be mentally, physically, athletically a lot more prepared to compete,” Quinn said. “We’re playing against top-notch talent every single week and we have to have our A-game.”

The Owls’ next outing will see the team back in South Carolina to compete in the Cleveland Palmetto Intercollegiate in Aiken, South Carolina on March 9-10.

