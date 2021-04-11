Temple golf earns top honors at Spring Invite

Temple men’s golf hosted their Spring Invite at the 1912 Club Saturday afternoon.

Temple University men’s golf team finished in first place among the four-team field at the Temple Spring Invite on April 10, making it their highest finish this season.

The Owls competed against Villanova University, Rider University and Saint Joseph’s University.

Junior Conor McGrath was the top golfer of the day. He scored four birdies and an eagle on the 12th hole, shooting an even-par 70. McGrath finished the tournament tied for first place.

Sophomore Graham Chase and senior team captain Dawson Anders secured a two-over 72 for the day. Both finished the invite tied for third.

Junior Buddy Hansen showed consistent play, staying on par through most of Saturday’s round. He scored a three-over 73, putting him in sixth place.

Senior Peter Bradbeer scored seven shots over par for a 77. He finished the tournament tied for 11th.

Head coach Brian Quinn organized the event because the team had events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“This gives the kids the opportunity to get more experience and play where you actually have to add up the score,” Quinn said.

Next, the Owls are set to travel to Villanova University to compete in the Wildcat Spring Invitational on April 12 and 13.