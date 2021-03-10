Owls finish ninth in second event of season

Temple golf traveled to Aiken, South Carolina, for the two-day Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate Tournament on March 8 and 9.

Temple University men’s golf finished ninth out of a 15-team field at the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday.

With consistent play from the whole team in the second round, the Owls climbed a few spots after finishing the first round in 14th place.

“We came down a couple days early,” said head coach Brian Quinn. “Giving them the opportunity to get some swings in and practice a little certainly helped them.”

Junior Conor McGrath had a solid showing overall. He started off Monday morning scoring a two-over 72. He followed that with a stellar 68 in the second round, which included three birdies and an eagle. McGrath scored a four-over 74 in the final round and finished the tournament tied for 24th.

Sophomore Graham Chase started out shooting a 71 in the first round. He followed that with an eight-over 78 in the second round and a two-over 72 in the third to finish tied for 43rd.

Senior team captain Dawson Anders struggled in the first round, shooting an eight-over 78, but he found his stride the next round, scoring four birdies and staying on par in the front nine for a one-under 69. Anders secured a six-over 76 in the final round, finishing the outing tied for 49th.

Senior Peter Bradbeer scored a four-over 74 in the first round and followed up with a 73 in the second round and 77 in the final round. Bradbeer finished the tournament tied for 52nd.

Junior Buddy Hansen started off with a round of 79. He gradually improved from there, scoring a four-over 74 Monday afternoon and a five-over 75 in the final round. Hansen finished the tournament 68th.

The team is starting to trend in the right direction and kept its morale high for this outing, Quinn said.

“We definitely still have some rust,” Quinn said. “I told them, ‘Don’t get too worked up if things aren’t going your way.’”

The Owls will be back in action at the three-day Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate March 28 through 30.