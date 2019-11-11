Temple golf loses City 6 champion status to Drexel

Temple golf fell 10 strokes behind Drexel in the City 6 championship held at the Huntingdon Valley Country Club Saturday morning.



For the past four years, the Owls and Dragons have battled neck and neck for the City 6 golf title. Temple took the crown in 2016 and 2018, while Drexel won it in 2017 and 2019.



“We didn’t close very well coming down the stretch,” coach Brian Quinn said. “Drexel really got us on the 15th hole, which is a par-5.”



Sophomore Conor McGrath and freshman Graham Chase were the leading golfers for Temple, both scoring a three-over 73. McGrath and Chase tied for third overall.



Junior Dawson Anders and freshman Danny Nguyen produced similar scores as well. Both scored a seven-over 77 and tied for ninth.



Senior Aaron Tobin finished the day with an eight-over 78. He tied for 15th at the conclusion of the tournament.



Senior Liam McGrath produced a twelve-over 82 for the day. McGrath ended the tournament tied for 23rd overall.



“We were in the last group, so that last wave was really cold,” Quinn said, commending the team’s performance despite the cold weather. Quinn said he saw a lot of great things from the players this week.



The team is still a work in progress but with all the star potential on the team, they have a lot to look forward to next semester, Quinn added.



The Owls’ schedule for the spring season has not been released yet.

