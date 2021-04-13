Temple golf finishes second in Wildcat Invitational

Temple University men’s golf traveled to Villanova, Pennsylvania, to compete in the Wildcat Spring Invitational on April 12 and 13.

Temple University men’s golf finished second in a 16-team field at the Wildcat Invitational held at Villanova University on April 12 and 13.

“I’m really proud of the way the three guys played today,” said head coach Brian Quinn. “I look forward to a lot more good rounds from them.”

Junior Conor McGrath was the top golfer for the Owls. He stayed on par for most of the first round Monday morning, scoring one shot over par for a 71. He secured three birdies for a one-under 69 in the second round and finished the invite tied for second.

Senior Dawson Anders started out shooting four shots over par for a 74 in the first round. He bounced back in the second round, scoring five birdies for a round of 68. Anders finished the tournament in fifth place.

Senior Peter Bradbeer scored a quadruple bogey on the first hole Monday morning, scoring an eight-over 78 in the first round. He found his rhythm in the second round, scoring four birdies for a one-under 69. Bradbeer finished the tournament tied for 29th.

“Every person on the team knows what he’s capable of,” Quinn said. “I think today was important to rip the Band-aid off a little bit, and now he can use this as a building block going forward for the rest of the season.”

Sophomore Graham Chase stayed on par through most of the front nine but struggled a bit in the back nine, scoring a three-over 73 Monday morning. His second round was no different, scoring five bogeys in the back nine. Chase secured a five-over 75 in the second round and finished the tournament tied for 34th.

Junior Buddy Hansen scored a five-over 75 in the first round followed by an eight-over 78 to finish the tournament tied for 64th.

Sophomore Andrew Curran started Monday morning’s round with a nine-over 79. He then shot six shots over par for a 76 in the second round. Curran finished the invitational tied for 75th.

The Owls finished just one shot behind the winner, Saint John’s University.

Quinn believes finishing a close second does more for the team than winning, he said.

“That sounds crazy, but I think these guys really understand now the value of each and every shot and how important each and every player’s decision-making is,” Quinn added.

The Owls are set to play in the Abarta Collegiate Invitational in Hellertown, Pennsylvania, on April 18 and 19.

“Each kid knows what they need to work on, and my job as a coach is to make sure they’re working on the right things,” Quinn said.