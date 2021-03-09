Temple to allow some fans at outdoor games

Fans with complimentary tickets from Temple student-athletes or coaches will be able to attend games at Temple Sports Complex.

Beginning March 10, a limited number of fans can attend outdoor sporting events at the Temple Sports Complex, Temple University Athletics announced via press release today.

Only fans with complimentary tickets from coaches and student-athletes will be allowed to attend games. Each student-athlete will be given two tickets, while coaches will be given four tickets, according to the release.

The stands will be marked to promote social distancing and every fan will be required to wear a mask at all times, according to the release.

Tailgating will be prohibited and fans will be required to leave the stadium after the conclusion of the game, according to the release.