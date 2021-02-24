Temple places last in first tournament of season

Temple golf traveled to Hilton Head, South Carolina, for the two-day Pinnacle Bank Intercollegiate. Tournament on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.

Temple University golf finished last out of 16 teams in the Pinnacle Bank Intercollegiate at Palmetto Hall in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.

“I knew we were gonna be really rusty,” said head coach Brian Quinn. “I think in a couple of weeks you’ll see a totally different team and see some kids playing really good golf.”

Junior Conor McGrath scored four birdies in the first round on Feb. 22, giving him a round of 75. He had the best showing on the team in the second round that afternoon, scoring a 2-over-par 74. McGrath finished the third round with a score of 77 and finished the tournament tied for 42nd.

Senior transfer Peter Bradbeer had the best first round on the team, getting an eagle on the fifth hole and securing a 2-over-par 74. He followed that up with seven bogeys and two double bogeys, giving him a round of 81. Bradbeer then secured three birdies with a round of 73 and finished the tournament tied for 48th.

Senior team captain Dawson Anders began his scoring with a 3-over-par 75. He followed up with a double bogey and a quadruple bogey in the next round, giving him a round of 83. Anders concluded with a round of 77, which placed him tied for 71st.

Sophomores Graham Chase and Andrew Curran both finished the first round with an 11-over-par 83. Chase concluded the tournament placing 76th, whereas Curran placed 78th.

Quinn believed the team scored multiple bogeys because of mental mistakes and hazards on the golf course, he said.

“I think this is gonna be a weird season for us because we’re gonna see where we started from and where we’re gonna end up,” Quinn added. “I think we’re gonna be in a really good spot coming toward the end of the season.”

Up next, the Owls are set to travel to Aiken, South Carolina, to play in the Palmetto Intercollegiate on March 8 and March 9.

Until then, Quinn plans to have the team work on how to manage their game and being mentally prepared to compete, he said.

“I think we’ll turn the corner a little quicker than maybe a lot of people might think,” Quinn added.

