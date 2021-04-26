Temple golf finishes last to end season

Temple University men’s golf competed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament in Brooksville, Florida during April 23-25.

Temple University men’s golf finished last out of eight teams in the three-day American Athletic Conference Tournament on April 25.

“It was a disappointing tournament for us,” said head coach Brian Quinn. “We had a lot of momentum going into that event, we were trending in the right direction.”

Senior Dawson Anders had the best outing for the Owls. He started off Friday morning with a one-over 73. He struggled the following day, recording five bogeys in the back nine for a round of 77. Anders bounced back in the third round with five birdies, scoring a one-under 71. Anders finished the tournament tied for 26th.

Junior Conor McGrath scored an even-par 72 in the first round. He then recorded a three-over 75 in the second round and a six-over 78 in the third round. McGrath finished the tournament in 34th place.

Sophomore Graham Chase carded two rounds of 74 on Friday and Saturday morning. He concluded Sunday’s third round with a round of 79. Chase finished the tournament tied for 36th.

Junior Buddy Hansen started off scoring a five-over 77 in the first round. He followed that with a four-over 76 in the second round and a five-over 77 in the third. Hansen finished the tournament 39th.

Sophomore Andrew Curran carded a six-over 78 in the first and second rounds. He scored a five-over 77 in the third round, finishing in 39th.

The University of South Florida took home the championship with a team score of 847. The Bulls’ sophomore Albin Bergstrom won the individual championship, leading the field with a score of 205.

This year was the most challenging in Quinn’s coaching career, he said.

“The kids that really fought through everything, with moxie and determination,” Quinn added. “Those kids got better, and that’s the great thing about being a coach, is watching people get better.”

Despite the team having a rough tournament, Quinn believes this season was a good learning experience for the players, he said.

“We’re gonna be a much better team next year for all the stuff we fought through this year,” Quinn said.