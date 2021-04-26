Temple names interim dean of medical school

Dr. Amy Goldberg, a professor of surgery at Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine and a gun violence prevention advocate, will serve as the interim dean of Temple’s medical school, the university announced today.

The announcement follows the death of the medical school’s former dean, John Daly, in March, The Temple News reported.

Goldberg is the George S. Peters, MD and Louise C. Peters Chair, a professor of surgery, the surgeon-in-chief of Temple University Health System and director of the General Surgery Residency program, according to the medical school’s website.

Goldberg, who completed her general surgical residency at Temple University Hospital in 1987, joined Temple’s surgical faculty in 1993 and served as the chief of the Trauma & Surgical Critical Care Division, medical director of the Trauma Program and director of the General Surgery Residency Program, according to the announcement.

Goldberg, who has earned numerous awards throughout her career, was chosen by Temple University Hospital in 2018 as its Diamond Award recipient to commend her service to the Temple and North Philadelphia communities, according to the announcement.

“Dr. Goldberg is a renowned Temple trauma surgeon and gun violence prevention advocate, whose dedication to students, residents, fellows, faculty, and the Lewis Katz School of Medicine and North Philadelphia communities is renowned,” wrote President Richard Englert and Executive Vice President and Provost JoAnne Epps in an email to students, faculty and staff announcing her appointment.