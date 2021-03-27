Temple medical school dean dies at 73

Dr. John Daly, dean of Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine, died at his home on Friday, wrote President Richard Englert in a message to Temple students, faculty and staff. He was 73.

Daly was named dean in February after serving as interim dean since October 2019, according to Temple Health.

“A native of Philadelphia and a graduate of Temple’s School of Medicine, John’s death is a loss for his students, his faculty, his researchers and the residents of North Philadelphia. I can also say that I have lost a long-time friend and colleague whose commitment to Temple has never wavered,” Englert wrote.

Daly, a clinician and researcher who specialized in surgical oncology, nutrition and metabolism, also served as dean from 2002 to 2011, according to the Lewis Katz School of Medicine. He previously served as a professor, chair of the department of surgery and Chief of Surgery at New York Hospital.

Daly worked as the Harry C. Donahoo Professor of Surgery and Dean Emeritus at the Fox Chase Cancer Center for eight years, according to the Lewis Katz School of Medicine.

Daly, a 2019 inductee into the Master Surgeon Educators of the American College of Surgeons, led several medical associations, like the American College of Surgeons, the American Surgical Association, the Society of Surgical Oncology, the American Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition, the New York Surgical Society and the American Cancer Society, according to the Lewis Katz School of Medicine.

Daly is survived by his wife Palma, five children and several grandchildren, Englert wrote.

“I have known John Daly for his entire career as a leader at Temple University, and I can say without hesitation that he was always laser focused on his students, their education and enhancing the School of Medicine’s reputation,” Englert wrote. “He had a clear vision for the future of medical education and especially its obligations to communities in need.”