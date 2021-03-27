Owls lose to Providence in penalty shootout

In the 80th minute, Providence junior defender Amanda Collins moved swiftly toward Temple senior goalkeeper Cristina Caroutento and tomahawked the ball behind Caroutento’s glove, giving the Friars the win on Saturday afternoon.

Temple University field hockey (4-7, 1-6 Big East Conference) lost 3-2 at home to Providence University (1-4, 1-4 Big East Conference) after two overtime periods and a penalty shootout.

The Owls played well early on as they frequently pressured the ball, allowing them to build a 2-0 lead before Providence was able to make a late game comeback.

In the first quarter, Temple junior midfielder Claire Thomas broke away from the Friars’ defense and had a one-on-one opportunity with Providence junior goalkeeper Camryn Kelbaugh. Thomas maneuvered around the goalkeeper and easily found the back of the cage, giving the Owls a 1-0 lead.

Mere seconds later, freshman midfielder Kaitlyn Cummins scored her first career goal on a corner chance inside the circle, giving Temple a 2-0 lead in the first three minutes of the first quarter.

In the first half, Temple’s offense finished with six shots compared to Providence’s one shot attempt.

Providence found offensive success in the fourth quarter. In the 50th minute, Collins assisted sophomore midfielder Nora Goddard-Despot, who deflected the ball into the back of the cage, making the score 2-1.

Seven minutes later, Collins assisted Goddard-Despot on another corner opportunity and Goddard-Despot redirected the ball into the cage, tying the game 2-2 to force overtime.

“The first half we were really diligent of our one-on-one and we did a good job of that,” said junior back Nienke Oerelmans. “Then the second half we kind of let that slip a little, it started on our forward line and it kind of just trickled down to us in the back.”

Providence ended the fourth quarter with five shots and four corners.

Temple will have a chance to redeem a difficult loss tomorrow at 1 p.m. and are looking forward to putting this behind them, Ciufo said.

“As much as we are pissed that we lost today, we have a cool opportunity that we get to play back-to-back,” Ciufo said. “We get to see them tomorrow, so having a short memory and making sure we are coming out tomorrow, hungry, and taking care of what we need to take care of.”