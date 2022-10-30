Owls reach 13 wins in victory over Bald Eagles

Temple Field Hockey plays a complete game, converting on four of their 11 penalty corners in their final regular season game.

Temple Field Hockey (13-5, 4-3 Big East Conference) defeated Lock Haven University (12-6, 5-2 Big East Conference) 4-0 on Sunday afternoon. In Temple’s final regular season game, the Owls played one of their most well-rounded games all season. They created many attempts and capitalized on penalty corners, playing great team defense, and had quality goaltending overall. This led to the Owls’ 13th win of the season, the most wins since 2014 when the Owls recorded 14.

KEY PLAYS

Three minutes into the second quarter on Temple’s eighth corner of the first half, senior forward Megan Phillips deflected the ball into the net to put the Owls up 1-0.

deflected the ball into the net to put the Owls up 1-0. With 11 minutes remaining in the first half, Temple senior goaltender Molly Frey made a kick save on Lock Haven’s first corner attempt of the game to keep Temple in the lead by one.

made a kick save on Lock Haven’s first corner attempt of the game to keep Temple in the lead by one. Just three minutes after Temple scored their first goal of the game, freshman midfielder Agustina Tucceri scored Temple’s second goal with a diving deflection to put the ball in the back of the net, putting Temple up 2-0.

scored Temple’s second goal with a diving deflection to put the ball in the back of the net, putting Temple up 2-0. Seven minutes into the third quarter on Temple’s 10th corner attempt, sophomore defender Alize Maes scored on a sweeping shot from the arc to put the Owls up 3-0.

scored on a sweeping shot from the arc to put the Owls up 3-0. With just over eight minutes remaining in the game on Temple’s 11th corner, Maes made a great pass to graduate defender Nienke Oerlemans, who scored on the wide open net to put the Owls up 4-0.

THE NUMBERS

Frey finished with five saves, her most in a single game, for her sixth shutout of the season

Phillips finished with one goal, her second of the season.

Tucceri finished with one goal, her third of the season.

Maes finished with one goal, her first of the season.

Oerlemans finished with one goal, her fourth of the season

After starting 0-7 on corner attempts, the Owls finished 4-4 on their final four, totalling 11 penalty corner attempts.

WORDS FROM THE TEAM

“It’s pretty exciting, I’ve been waiting for a shutout for a couple weeks now,” Frey said. “It was a total team effort today.”

“I think we can carry over our simple game against Old Dominion,” Tucceri said. “Going around and finding the simple passes and also converting in the circle like we did today will be huge.”

WORDS FROM COACH

“The message was focused on today, but obviously everything that we do we want to continue to build the right behaviors, and the right habits, so that on Friday we are ready to go.” said head coach Michelle Vittese.

ON TAP

The Owls will look to build off this win when they take on Big East rival Old Dominion (14-2, 6-1 Big East Conference) in the first round of the Big East tournament, Friday Nov. 5th in Norfolk, Virginia.