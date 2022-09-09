Temple field hockey dominates Sharks in 5-1 victory

The Owls had four different first-time goal scorers in their win over Long Island University on Friday afternoon.

Late in the second quarter, Owls freshman forward Peyton Rieger scored off a high tip-in to put Temple University field hockey ahead 2-0. Rieger would go on to be one of the four Temple players to score their first goal of the season on the afternoon.

Looking to build off their win against Longwood University, Temple (4-1, 0-0 Big East Conference) bulldozed Long Island University (1-4, 0-0 North East Conference) 5-1, with each goal coming from a different scorer.

“It just means that they’re all feeling comfortable,” said Owls head coach Michelle Vittese. “It also means that we’re a threat on attack, which is really cool.”

In the first quarter, the Owls came out of the gate soaring as junior forward Maddie Molchany scored her first goal of the season just one minute and 12 seconds into the game to put the Owls up 1-0.

The Owls completely controlled the time of possession in the first quarter, attempting six total shots, five of which on goal, allowing zero shots.

In the second quarter, Temple continued to dominate the pace of play and would go on to score their second goal of the game from Rieger.

The Sharks had a scoring opportunity on their second corner of the game, but Owls’ senior goalie Molly Frey would come up with the sliding save to keep Long Island off the board.

In the third quarter, the Sharks increased their offensive aggression as they finally got on the board after back-to-back corners and a tip-in from senior forward Meilin Liotard.

Temple answered right back as Sharks junior midfielder Olivia Vaccari and freshman midfielder Agustina Tucceri, would both score off corners to give the Owls a 4-1 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

At the start of the fourth quarter, sophomore midfielder Julia Bunch scored her first goal of the season to put the game away and elevate the Owls to a 5-1 lead.

Temple was able to limit the Sharks to just four shots – two of which were on goal – and converted on three of their seven corners.

The Owls will now travel to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, to take on Bucknell University (0-3, 0-0 Patriot League Conference) on Sunday at 11 a.m.