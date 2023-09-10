Second half goals propel Temple’s win against James Madison

The Owls are able to notch their second straight win following midfielder Kate Miller’s late goal.

Temple Field Hockey (4-2, 0-0 Big East Conference) defeated James Madison (2-4, 0-0 Independent) 2-1 Sunday afternoon at the JMU Field Hockey Complex. The Owls secured their first away victory of the season, rallying in the second half with two crucial goals for the win.

After two straight losses to Yale and Virginia, the Owls seem to have found their rhythm again with a second straight win.

Temple was down 1-0 after two quarters despite outshooting The Dukes 11-8. Nevertheless, the Owls evened the score late in the third quarter and took the lead in the fourth quarter to win the game.

KEY MOMENTS



Temple midfielder Lina Neilson provided support as she netted her first goal off the bench nearly 12 minutes into the third quarter.

Midfielder Kate Miller also made her first goal in Cherry and White since transferring from Umass in what would be the decisive goal with 10 minutes left to play.

James Madison midfielder/forward Maddy Shale was awarded a penalty corner with only five minutes left, but Temple goalkeeper Molly Frey made a critical save to secure the Owls’ win.

THE NUMBERS



Frey, defender Alize Maes and captain Mackenna Berkhardt were the only players on either team to be on the field for a full 60 minutes.

Miller led the team with two shots on goal, successfully netting one.

Frey had another solid performance in the net as her three saves helped hold the Dukes to one goal.

The third quarter proved to be pivotal as Temple outshot James Madison 6-3 and won 5 corners to the Dukes 1.

ON TAP

The Owls hope to keep their momentum going as they enter conference play against Big East foe UConn (1-5, 0-0 Big East Conference) Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. at Howarth Field.