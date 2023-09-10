Temple still searching for second win after 2-2 draw with La Salle

Despite the Owls’ late lead, La Salle forward Justyce Hollenbach’s 87th-minute goal ruined chances of a win.

Temple Women’s Soccer (1-4-3, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) tied La Salle (2-4-2, 0-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) 2-2 Sunday at Temple Sports Complex. The Owls missed an opportunity for their second win following a late goal by La Salle forward Justyce Hollenbach.

KEY MOMENTS

Temple forward Sumaya Togba hit the bottom right of the net to put the first goal on the board less than 30 seconds into the second half.

In the 51st minute, La Salle midfielder/forward Giovanna Castorina positioned the ball to the penalty area and Hollenbach answered back with a goal to tie the match.

Temple made two attempts to score between the 74th and 76th minutes, but forward Jessica Carrieri and midfielder Fiona Kilian kicked the ball above the top post.

The Owls’ midfielder/defender Beky Myers struck the ball into the top right corner in the 78th minute to mark Temple’s first multi-score game of the season.

In the 87th minute, the Explorers’ midfielder/forward Emily Banashefski kicked the ball and ricocheted from the top post, but Hollenbach took the rebound and scored to tie.

THE NUMBERS

Temple controlled the pace throughout the game, shooting the ball 14 times while La Salle shot 11 times.

The Owls’ forward Nicole Sweeney led the team with two shots on goal but was unable to score, while Hollenbach made two of her three shots for La Salle.

In addition to late scoring, the game was played physically with Temple committing nine fouls and La Salle eight.

ON TAP

The Owls will stay home and kick off the conference schedule by facing South Florida (3-3, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at Temple Sports Complex.