Owls lose 4-0 in conference opener against Knights

Temple University’s men’s soccer was unsuccessful in securing a win in their matchup against the University of Central Florida in a match in which the Owls struggled to generate offense.

Temple University men’s soccer(2-2-3, 0-1 American Athletic Conference) suffered a 4-0 loss against the University of Central Florida (4-1,1-0 AAC) on Saturday night at the Temple Sports Complex. The Owls had issues creating offense with the Knights dominating possession and consistently generating a variety of chances throughout the game.

KEY PLAYS

Less than a minute into the game, redshirt junior forward Sean Karani slipped past the defense and received a ball. He played the ball across to senior forward Chaim Roserie who scored but was ruled offside, disallowing the goal.

In the 12th minute, Knights’ senior midfielder Robbie Soronellas carried the ball and delivered a shot to put the Knights up 1-0.

The Knights scored again in the 26th minute as senior forward Gino Vivi would find junior forward Lucca Dourado.

Central Florida sealed the game when they scored two goals at the 83-minute mark by junior forward Lucas Mauro and Dourado.

THE NUMBERS

Temple took 10 shots in the game, only two were on goal. The Owls added four corner-kick opportunities.

The Knights had 15 shots, 10 of which were on goal with eight corner-kick opportunities.

Temple freshman goalkeeper Micah Ramirez logged seven saves.

UCF freshman goalkeeper Juanvi Munoz finished with two saves.

WORDS FROM THE TEAM

“We just have to start with the small details,” said senior forward Mike Eijgendaal.“Starting with defense, if we keep going out and defending like this I don’t see us winning any games anytime soon.”

WORDS FROM THE COACH

“The big thing for us is inconsistency,” said head coach Brian Rowland. “We’ve shown moments but we haven’t necessarily shown that we can be a complete team yet.”

ON TAP

The Owls will look to shake off the loss when they play the University of South Florida (1-3-2, 0-0-1 AAC) at Corbett Soccer Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.