Temple field hockey extends winning streak in win over La Salle

Temple Field Hockey (7-1, 1-0 Big East Conference) defeated La Salle University 2-0 (3-5, 0-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) through a strong defensive effort, holding the Explorers to just four shots, only two of which were on net. The win elevates the Owls to 7-1, which is the best start for the program since the 1987 season.

KEY PLAYS

Just less than seven minutes into the game, senior midfielder Caitlyn Amsden scored her first goal of the season to put the Owls up 1-0 early in the first quarter.

Two minutes and 50 seconds into the second quarter sophomore forward Julianne Kopec converted off of a corner attempt, scoring her team-leading fifth goal of the season.

Late in the fourth quarter senior goalie Molly Frey faced her first two shots of the game, and came up with two saves to keep the Explorers off the board.

THE NUMBERS

Kopec finished with one goal

Amsden finished with one goal

Senior goalie Molly Frey finished with two saves and her fourth shutout of the season

WORDS FROM THE TEAM

“I love my defense so much,” Frey said. “They make my job easy. They helped me organize in the back. I might not be touching the ball but I am helping them organize but them keeping it out of the circle makes my job so much better.”

“Today we really came out strong and we kind of struggled with that on Friday and you could really see the difference from Friday to today,” Amsden said. “We got a win on both days, but this day really showed what we can do when we come out strong and play for a full 60.”

WORDS FROM COACH

“They’re accomplishing great things,” said head coach Michelle Vittese. “I think, just from a management perspective, being able to support them, give them what they need, keep them competitive, prepare them as coaches and as a staff, I’m very fortunate to coach them.”

ON TAP

The Owls will look to continue their winning streak this Friday, Sept. 25th on the road against Villanova University (5-2, 0-1 Big East Conference).