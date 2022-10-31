Temple gets back in the win column against Tulane

Temple Volleyball (9-14, 3-9 The American Athletic Conference) won 3-2 in a five-set match against Tulane University (8-15, 3-9 The American) on Sunday afternoon at the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse . Temple has now swept Tulane this season, winning both games in five sets, with redshirt senior right-side hitter Peyton Boyd shining.
KEY PLAYS
- Temple would perform a double substitute to get sophomore setter Patrycja Zielinska in the game who immediately sparked a run for the Owls. Zielinska set up junior outside hitter Jelena Prolic and sophomore middle blocker Chelci Banks to end the first set on a 4-1 run to win 25-22.
- After losing a little bit of momentum in the fourth set, Boyd was able to close the final set with a kill from the right side to bring Temple back from being down 2-1, tying the game with momentum going into the fifth set.
- The fifth set started with Temple going on a 6-1 run with each of their star hitters getting a kill, sophomore outside hitter Taylor Davenport, Prolic, and Boyd.
- After a run by Tulane to bring the game to 14-10, Boyd came alive one more time and ended the game with a kill to come back from down 2-1 to win the match 3-2.
THE NUMBERS.
- Boyd led the match with 20 kills and only had one error across the five sets.
- Temple hit .321 percent over the match and Tulane managed to hit .222 percent.
- Sophomore libero Falanika Danielson led the game with 26 digs for the match, which is her season high.
WORDS
“So proud of our team for pulling off yet another five-set win on the road,” said head coach Linda Hampton-Keith. “Such a team effort against a hot Tulane team who was on a win streak. We had so many contributors in this win but one particularly shining performance was from Peyton who went 20 kills with only one error in a 5-set match, that’s just unheard of.”
ON TAP
The Owls will look to continue winning when they return home for their next game against the University of Tulsa (10-13, 3-8 The American), at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at McGonigle Hall.
