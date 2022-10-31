Temple gets back in the win column against Tulane

Temple Volleyball pulled out all of the tricks to get the win against Tulane University Sunday afternoon.

Temple Volleyball (9-14, 3-9 The American Athletic Conference) won 3-2 in a five-set match against Tulane University (8-15, 3-9 The American) on Sunday afternoon at the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse . Temple has now swept Tulane this season, winning both games in five sets, with redshirt senior right-side hitter Peyton Boyd shining.

KEY PLAYS

Temple would perform a double substitute to get sophomore setter Patrycja Zielinska in the game who immediately sparked a run for the Owls. Zielinska set up junior outside hitter Jelena Prolic and sophomore middle blocker Chelci Banks to end the first set on a 4-1 run to win 25-22.

After losing a little bit of momentum in the fourth set, Boyd was able to close the final set with a kill from the right side to bring Temple back from being down 2-1, tying the game with momentum going into the fifth set.

The fifth set started with Temple going on a 6-1 run with each of their star hitters getting a kill, sophomore outside hitter Taylor Davenport, Prolic, and Boyd.

After a run by Tulane to bring the game to 14-10, Boyd came alive one more time and ended the game with a kill to come back from down 2-1 to win the match 3-2.

THE NUMBERS.

Boyd led the match with 20 kills and only had one error across the five sets.

Temple hit .321 percent over the match and Tulane managed to hit .222 percent.

Sophomore libero Falanika Danielson led the game with 26 digs for the match, which is her season high.

WORDS

“So proud of our team for pulling off yet another five-set win on the road,” said head coach Linda Hampton-Keith. “Such a team effort against a hot Tulane team who was on a win streak. We had so many contributors in this win but one particularly shining performance was from Peyton who went 20 kills with only one error in a 5-set match, that’s just unheard of.”

ON TAP

The Owls will look to continue winning when they return home for their next game against the University of Tulsa (10-13, 3-8 The American), at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at McGonigle Hall.